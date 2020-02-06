Engage Mobilize Expands To New Office Location, Simplifies Branding

DENVER, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Engage Mobilize, Inc. (ENGAGE), a cloud-based digital field management, procurement, and electronic ticketing platform built for the oil and gas industry has recently moved into a new office in one of Denver’s most desirable areas. The new office located at 2930 Umatilla St. Suite 300 in Denver is over three times the size of the company’s previous location and will support its rapid growth. Additionally, ENGAGE will be simplifying its branding from Engage Mobilize to ENGAGE.

Over the past year, ENGAGE has recognized sizable growth and has increased staffing and resources to keep up with the heightened demand for the platform. The new office not only supports increased growth, but will also facilitate their fun, dynamic culture that has made ENGAGE one of the most desirable companies to work for. “We wanted a work environment that makes people excited to come to work each day. Our extremely talented staff takes a lot of pride in our solution and we wanted an office that would meet that same high standard,” said co-founder and CEO, Rob Ratchinsky.

ENGAGE has become the premier name in the digital field management sector for energy companies and dropping Mobilize will solidify how the market views the ENGAGE brand. “We’ve encountered a few other companies with similar names, and we want to eliminate any association with those brands. Most clients already refer to us as simply ENGAGE, so the modification will only strengthen our brand recognition within our industry,” said Ross Miller, Head of Marketing.

About ENGAGE:

ENGAGE is a cloud-based digital field management platform that is revolutionizing the way oil and gas companies interact with their service providers. Their comprehensive solution interfaces with both operators and vendors, allowing transparency on all sides. ENGAGE is the industry preferred solution for digitizing oilfield activity spanning across over one hundred service types.

For more information, please visit http://engagemobilize.com .

Follow Engage:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Media Contact :

Ross Miller, Head of Marketing

Marketing@engage-m.com

(303) 957-8288 Mobile

SOURCE Engage Mobilize, Inc.