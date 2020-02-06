Environmental Services Company Makes Substantial Investment Adding New Vehicles and Equipment to Existing Fleet

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Hull’s Environmental Services (Hull’s) recently completed the acquisition of a wide range of heavy-duty machinery, equipment and fleet vehicles including liquid and industrial loader vacuum trucks, tractors, aluminum vacuum tankers, roll-off trucks, roll-off boxes, bulldozers, front-end loaders trackhoes and a hydroblasters.

In addition to trained personnel, environmental services such as emergency spill response, contaminated soil remediation, waste transportation & disposal, tank cleaning and soil excavation work require an assortment of vehicles, equipment and resources to properly execute the work.

Vacuum trucks are arguably the backbone of environmental services and are commonly used for removing liquids, sludges, semi-solids and solids from pits, containment areas, tanks or other vessels. Tractors and aluminum tankers frequently haul hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams from point of origin to TSDFs and are especially useful for industries that have high volumes of waste product. Roll-off trucks and roll-off boxes – a combination typically in high demand – is an efficient method of hauling solids and sludges on an as-needed basis. Bulldozers, front-end loaders and trackhoes are common earthmoving equipment for excavating, moving and loading soil. Hydroblasters are extremely high-pressure water blasting devices that are extremely effective for surface preparation by removing dirt, paint, oils and other adherents.

With these new vehicles and equipment distributed across six locations in the southeastern and south-central regions of the United States, the ability to serve customers’ needs has greatly expanded.

CEO Kellie Hull commented, “the environmental services industry is a very competitive and capital-intensive business to be in. But we know our return on investment is solid. We believe adding these new fleet vehicles and heavy machinery is the right move at the right time in our organization’s evolution.”

About Hull’s Environmental Services

Hull’s Environmental Services, Inc. is a woman-owned small business operating from locations in Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas. Throughout the southeast and mid-west United States, Hull’s performs a variety of environmental services including emergency spill response for oil, fuel and hazardous materials, contaminated site remediation, hazardous & non-hazardous waste transportation & disposal, oil-field services, industrial cleaning & maintenance, vacuum truck services, tank cleaning and a wide variety of other related services for both the public and private sector. Hull’s is also a United States Coast Guard certified oil spill removal organization (OSRO) for all or portions of COTP Zones five, seven, eight, nine, eleven and thirteen.

SOURCE Hull’s Environmental Services