Glendale, Arizona Orders First Envision EV ARC™ Solar Powered EV Charging Product For Municipal Fleet Vehicles













SAN DIEGO, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVSI, EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announced that the City of Glendale Arizona has placed their first order for the Company’s EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure product. The EV ARC™ will be used to charge Glendale’s electric fleet vehicles.

“Sunshine is a commodity that we have in abundance here in the ‘Valley of the Sun,’ so the Envision Solar EV ARC makes perfect sense to capitalize on that free sustainable resource,” said Montana Slack, Fleet Management Superintendent, City of Glendale, Arizona.

According to Arizona State University, the city of Glendale maintains a fleet of over 1,300 vehicles, trailers, and other maintenance equipment. The city aims to decrease its fossil fuel consumption, carbon emissions and maintenance costs by transitioning its fleet to electric vehicles.

Envision’s clients report that EV ARC™ products are generally selected because they enable the fastest and least impactful installation of permanent EV charging solutions, often with the lowest total cost of ownership. EV ARC™ products are being used to charge electric vehicles in over ninety municipalities across the U.S. Taxpayers do not have to pay for the construction and electrical costs associated with traditional grid-tied chargers, and all the energy used to fuel the fleet vehicles will be free. The vehicles charging on the EV ARC™ products will be truly emissions-free because the energy they consume will be 100% solar generated. EV ARC™ products will continue to charge Glendale’s fleet vehicles during blackouts and they will also provide a source of emergency power to first responders or other city officials during grid interruptions caused by natural disasters or other causes.

“Having only recently entered the Arizona market, I’m delighted to add another city to our growing list of customers,” said Envision Solar CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “This continues our ongoing strategy to make construction free driving on sunshine available to all of the nineteen thousand municipalities across the U.S.”

Manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ DC Fast Charging products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC™ product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system’s solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product’s on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products, for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

