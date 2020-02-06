Greenlane Renewables Signs New $7.0 Million System Supply Contract with the Renewable Natural Gas Company, a Leader in Landfill Gas to RNG Projects













BURNABY, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Greenlane Renewables Inc. (“Greenlane”) (TSXV: GRN / FSE: 52G) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has signed a $7.0 million (US$5.3 million) contract with Ligonier, Pennsylvania based Renewable Natural Gas Company (“RNGC”). Greenlane to supply three biogas upgrading systems, which utilize Greenlane’s proprietary water wash technology, for landfill applications in the eastern United States.

“We are delighted to have been selected by RNGC to provide the biogas upgrading systems for RNGC’s landfill projects where the resulting clean, low carbon renewable natural gas will be injected into the natural gas pipeline,” said Brad Douville, President & CEO of Greenlane. “Our technology is ideally suited for this application developed by RNGC to provide robust low-cost operation. We look forward to working with RNGC to make this project a success.”

The biogas systems will be used in landfill gas projects in Virginia and Missouri. Order fulfilment by Greenlane will start upon receipt of a notice to proceed from RNGC and RNGC’s financing approval, expected by the end of the first quarter.

“We chose Greenlane’s water wash technology based on its reliability, price and performance,” said Jeffrey Craig, CEO of RNGC. “We look forward to working with Greenlane on this project and exploring future opportunities to work together.”

About Renewable Natural Gas Company

The principals of RNGC have over 50 years of combined experience in the landfill gas project space. RNGC is uniquely positioned to deliver renewable natural gas to the transportation market. RNGC is a developer of landfill gas to renewable natural gas (“RNG”) projects encompassing the full design, construction, ownership, and operation process. For more information please visit www.rngas.com.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables is a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems that are helping decarbonize natural gas. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon renewable natural gas from organic waste sources including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste, suitable for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel. Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. With over 30 years industry experience, patented proprietary technology, and over 100 biogas upgrading units supplied into 18 countries worldwide, including the world’s largest biogas upgrading facility, Greenlane is inspired by a commitment to helping waste producers improve their environmental impact, green credentials, and bottom line. For further information, please visit www.greelanerenewables.com.

