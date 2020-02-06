India’s Reliance says purchases of Venezuelan oil have been approved by the U.S.













India's refining firm Reliance Industries on Thursday said its purchases of Venezuelan crude have been reported and approved by the U.S. government amid sanctions imposed by Washington since early 2019 on state-run oil firm PDVSA.

The United States on Wednesday said oil firms, including Reliance, Russia's Rosneft , Spain's Repsol and U.S.-based Chevron Corp , need to tread cautiously in their activities in Venezuela, in an attempt to ramp up pressure against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

"We are in frequent communications with U.S. government officials regarding Venezuela and continuously keep them apprised of our actions," a company spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, writing by Marianna Parraga Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)