Liberty Oilfield Services down on quarterly revenue miss













** Shares of oilfield equipment services provider drop 6.1% to $8.33

** Liberty Oilfield Services says Q4 revenue falls 23% to $398 mln, missing estimates of $426.1 mln according to Refinitiv data, amid a slowdown in North American shale activity

** "The pricing dynamic entering into 2020 is challenging," co says

** Q4 can typically be noisy, margins will strongly rebound in Q1 2020 – AltaCorp Capital analysts

** Separately, LBRT activated its 24th hydraulic fleet in January and plans to build an additional fleet

** Stock fell ~14% in 2019

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)