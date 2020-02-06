New Jersey Resources falls on lower quarterly profit













** Shares of natural gas utility fall 1.2% to $41.64 in afternoon trade

** New Jersey Resources says Q1 consolidated net financial earnings (NFE) fell to $40.4 mln from $54.1 mln a year earlier, partly due to weakness in Energy Services segment

** Posts Energy Services Q1 net financial loss $2.9 mln, vs NFE of $8.4 mln last year, on lower volumes and narrower pricing spreads in wholesale natural gas markets

** NJR reaffirms NFE/share guidance of $2.05 to $2.15 for fiscal 2020

** Shares fell ~2.4% in 2019

