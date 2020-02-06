NGL Energy Partners drops as quarterly revenue falls short of estimates













** Shares of diversified midstream co down 4% at $9.97

** NGL's Q3 adjusted profit was in line with Street expectations, but revenue of $2.23 bln fell short of $3.63 bln estimate

** Credit Suisse says its weaker EBITDA outlook for co's Water Solutions segment overshadows Liquids strength that may not be repeatable

** Co sees 2020 total adjusted EBITDA in range of $565 mln to $595 mln, vs analysts' estimate of $538.95 mln

** Average rating on stock is "hold"; median PT is $14 -Refinitiv data

** Stock has fallen ~10% YTD

