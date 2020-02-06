PanTech Design to Participate in Panel Discussion at Smart Energy Summit

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — PanTech Design to attend the 11th annual Smart Energy Summit which will take place February 17-19, 2020, at the Omni Downtown in Austin, TX. Troy Morgan, PanTech Design CEO and founder, has been invited to participate in a panel discussion titled Energy Data and the Smart Home: Enhancing the Customer Relationship. The discussion is scheduled for February 19, 2020 at 10:45am CST. Additional panelists include:

Rand Bailin , Partner, Sprosty Network

, Partner, Sprosty Network Justin Berghoff , Director, Business Development & Product Management, Leviton

, Director, Business Development & Product Management, Leviton Daniel Roesler , Co-founder & CTO, UtilityAPI

, Co-founder & CTO, UtilityAPI Katie Shrewsberry , Founder, EcoCred, Exelon

An easy-to-understand energy bill and the ability to check a home’s energy usage, real time, are the most valuable energy management features tested. The panel discussion addresses how access to high-frequency energy data enables multiple value-added services, including those that can be monetized as a service to consumers and those that can serve partners as lead generation tools or as part of a broader home warranty service.

As the creator of Adapt Energy, a home energy automation ecosystem, PanTech Design has a unique perspective on the value of smart energy in the home and the potential of customer energy data. Troy Morgan brings, to the discussion, his expertise in home energy automation and energy monitoring.

“The market has a growing list of IoT devices that can monitor and provide data for home energy management. But the critical thing, to make that data actionable and useful for value-added services, is the aggregation of the devices and the intelligence surrounding them,” commented Troy Morgan, CEO, PanTech Design.

Hosted by Park Associates, the Smart Energy Summit addresses the challenge and opportunity for utilities as consumer adoption of connected products and participation in renewable power generation increases. The event addresses the new approaches and solutions that are using connectivity and data to transform how energy is delivered.

PanTech Design is a veteran software development firm specializing in residential automation systems and is the creator of Adapt for Crestron® and Adapt Energy. For more information, please visit http://www.pantechdesign.com.

SOURCE PanTech Design