Patterson-UTI: Down after posting bigger-than-expected Q4 loss













** Oilfield services provider's shares slip 9.4% to $7.63

** Co reports Q4 loss of 43 cents/shr, bigger than analysts' estimates of a loss of 42 cents/shr – IBES data from Refinitiv

** PTEN warns its pressure pumping business would be hit in the Q1 due to a sudden operational stoppage of an unnamed major oil company customer; said results from the business will improve later in the year

** Q4 revenue also fell 38.1% to $492.3 mln

** Current average rating on the stock is "hold"; their median PT is $10

** Up to Wednesday's close, PTEN shares have dropped about 20% so far this year

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)