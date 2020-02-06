PBF Toledo refinery plans to restart cat cracker Thursday after unplanned upset – source













PBF Energy plans to restart a fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit at its Toledo refinery Thursday after an unplanned upset took the unit offline the day prior, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The FCC unit originally went down on Monday, February 2. A restart was attempted and failed on Wednesday, according to the source.

Planned maintenance on the FCC and the alkylation unit is anticipated to begin in early March and extend through early April.

