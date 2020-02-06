Plains All American: Goldman Sachs says buy on attractive valuation













** Goldman Sachs upgrades midstream company Plains All American Pipeline LP and its general partner Plains GP Holdings to "buy" from "neutral"

** Brokerage sees an upside to PAA and PAGP shares, saying recent underperformance appears overdone and offers an attractive entry point for investors

** Says cash flow and leverage metrics should improve as large projects come online, especially in early 2021 and as both companies reduce capex levels – GS

** GS says the potential for non-core asset sales, could lead to further deleveraging

** Brokerage raises 2020/2021/2022 EBITDA estimates by 1-2% for both companies citing higher-than-expected Permian transportation volumes in Q4, Felix Midstream acquisition and revised capital spending

** Current avg. rating on PAA and PAGP is "buy", median PT on PAA is $23 and on PAGP is $23.50

** PAA is down ~8% this year and PAGP has fallen ~9%

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)