Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: OPEC+, Coronavirus, AbbVie, Bellway, Skanska, Halifax

Good afternoon. I'm Angeline Ong, and welcome to a wrap up of the day's news and your insight to Friday. Well, Britain has confirmed its third case of coronavirus. The person did not contract the virus in the UK, said Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty. Two other patients – both Chinese nationals – are being treated at a medical center in Newcastle upon Tyne. Well, earlier today, the Chinese Ambassador to London said Britain's advice to its nationals to leave China because of the coronavirus outbreak in Hubei province was an overreaction.

It is our hope that the governments of all countries, including the UK, should understand and support China's efforts, respect the professional advice of WHO, avoid overreaction, avoid creating panic, and ensure the normal cooperation and exchanges between countries.

Meanwhile, demand for facemasks continue to soar. One factory located in France already makes 100 million masks per year, but it's struggling to meet orders since the outbreak in China. The plant, owned by Medicom, supplies pharmacies and hospitals in Europe and Asia, primarily China, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

The demand has been multiplied by five, and we're trying to answer the demand as soon as we can. So, we'll be able to answer most of the demand, but maybe not for next week. It will be scheduled over time.

Now, on Friday, look out for results from the US from AbbVie. This is the company whose drug China is testing as a treatment for the coronavirus. We've also got a trading statement from Bellway, and results from Saab, Skanska, and Norsk Hydro. The equity market focus this session, though, is on tariffs rather than the coronavirus. China's plan to halve tariffs on some US goods next week continues to lift stock markets, sending European stocks to a record high. The STOXX 600, the FTSE, and the DAX all in positive territory there. Investors seem to be taking this latest move by Beijing as part of its efforts to support the market, including liquidity injections and de facto restrictions on selling. Now on the economic front, Germany releases industrial and trade figures, as does France. And we get retail sales figures from Italy and the latest UK house price survey from Halifax. And oil futures changing course and giving up earlier gains. Sources say Russia has yet to declare its position on a provisional cut in oil output to counter an expected fall in oil demand due to the coronavirus. An OPEC+ technical panel has advised the group to curb output further. And that's it for now. I'm Angeline Ong, and this is Reuters.