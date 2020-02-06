Singapore fuel oil stockpiles fall to 5-wk low, Denmark imports soar













Singapore's residual fuel oil inventories fell in the week to Feb. 5 amid weak net import volumes, down from a more than seven-month high in the previous week, official data showed on Thursday.

– Onshore fuel oil stocks fell by 1.87 million barrels (about 294,000 tonnes) from the previous week to a five-week low of 21.685 million barrels, or 3.415 million tonnes, data from Enterprise Singapore showed.

– Last week, Singapore fuel oil stocks rose to 23.555 million barrels, or 3.709 million tonnes, their highest since June.

– Net import volumes dropped to a seven-week low of 525,000 tonnes, down 2% from the previous week and below the 2019 weekly average of 686,000 tonnes. Weekly figures, however, are volatile.

– Compared with the same period last year residual fuel stocks were 12% higher.

– Demand for Singapore bunkers has been recently limited by seasonally weaker demand during the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays which has been compounded by the spread of the coronavirus, trade sources said.

– Singapore's fuel oil net exports to Hong Kong topped the list for the week at 62,000 tonnes, followed by New Caledonia with 39,000 tonnes and Vietnam with 12,000 tonnes.

– The largest net imports into Singapore were Malaysia's 148,000 tonnes, followed by Denmark with 139,000 tonnes, the United States with 82,000 tonnes and United Arab Emirates with 74,000 tonnes.

– Weekly imports from Denmark, an unusual source of Singapore fuel oil imports, were at their highest since at least late-2015, or as far as available records show, data compiled by Reuters showed.

– Fuel oil inventories in Singapore averaged 21.081 million barrels, or 3.32 million tonnes, per week in 2019. Feb 5 Total Imports Total Exports Net Imports Fuel oil (in tonnes) AUSTRALIA 0 7,000 -7,000

BRAZIL 52,231 0 52,231

DENMARK 138,808 0 138,808

HONG KONG 0 61,898 -61,898

INDIA 0 1,163 -1,163

INDONESIA 0 2,262 -2,262

JAPAN 54,747 0 54,747

KOREA, REP OF 10,424 0 10,424

KUWAIT 28,070 0 28,070

MALAYSIA 263,792 115,792 148,000

NETHERLANDS 5,629 0 5,629

NEW CALEDONIA 0 38,830 -38,830

PAPUA NEW GUINEA 0 7,077 -7,077

PHILIPPINES 0 10,956 -10,956

THAILAND 51,892 36,693 15,199

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 73,853 0 73,853

UNITED KINGDOM 56,638 0 56,638

UNITED STATES 82,062 0 82,062

VIETNAM 6,305 17,921 -11,616

TOTAL 824,450 299,593 524,856

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)