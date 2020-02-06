Suncor Energy: Falls on Q4 profit miss













** Shares of Canadian oil sands producer fall ~3% to C$39.80

** Company's Q4 profit misses est; SU takes impairment charge of C$2.8 bln on its share of the Fort Hills assets due to a decline in expected long-term heavy crude oil prices

** Company's Q4 total upstream production falls 6.4% to 778,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day, as a result of mandatory output cuts by Alberta

** SU increases dividend by 11% and renews $2 bln share buyback program through March 2020

** Scotiabank analysts say the dividend bump and share buyback extension is a testament to the company's sustainability

** The central focus for SU continues to be the company's leading free cash flow profile, supporting a robust cash return story – Raymond James

** Stock rose 11.6% in 2019

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)