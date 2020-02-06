Teck Resources: Falls as bad weather clouds Q1 steel-making coal sales outlook













** Shares of Canadian miner fall 1.1% to C$18.81

** Co expects hit to steel-making coal sales from bad weather in British Columbia

** Among other issues, heavy snow and extreme cold in January and rock and mud slides have affected rail lines and adjacent highways. Ongoing heavy rains have delayed remediation work – Teck Resources

** Teck expects Q1 sales impact of about 1 mln tonnes, resulting in quarterly sales of 5.1 mln to 5.4 mln tonnes

** Late Wednesday, Suncor Energy reported a wider loss on an impairment charge of C$2.80 bln on its share of the Fort Hills assets due to a decline in forecasted long-term heavy crude oil prices

** Teck holds over a 20% interest in the Fort Hills project in northeastern Alberta. In 2015, co had recorded a C$464 mln pre-tax impairment charge on its investment

** Stock had fallen 23.4% in 2019

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)