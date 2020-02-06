U.S. natgas unchanged despite bigger than expected storage draw, cooler forecasts













U.S. natural gas futures were unchanged after paring losses on Thursday following the release of a federal report showing a bigger than expected storage draw last week.

That keeps prices within a nickel of a near four-year low. Traders noted prices were down earlier in the day despite forecasts for cooler weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks, and a drop in output to a near five-month low due primarily to temporary well freeze-offs in Texas during a snow storm.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 137 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Jan. 31.

That was higher than the 129-bcf draw analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with a decline of 228 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average reduction of 143 bcf for the period.

The decrease for the week ended Jan. 31 cut stockpiles to 2.609 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 8.3% above the five-year average of 2.410 tcf for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange remained unchanged at $1.860 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:41 a.m. EST (1541 GMT). On Monday, the contract closed at $1.819, its lowest settle since March 2016.

Before EIA released the storage report, the front-month was down 0.3%.

Since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November, futures have collapsed 36%. Record production and mild weather have enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making shortages and winter price spikes unlikely.

In Texas, meanwhile, forward gas prices at the Waha hub in the Permian basin fell into negative territory for March-June on expectations there will not be enough pipelines to transport all the gas associated with the region's record oil production.

Gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states fell to a near five-month low of 92.5 bcfd on Wednesday from 93.7 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 94.1 bcfd last week and an all-time high of 96.8 bcfd on Nov. 30.

Meteorologists projected weather in the Lower 48 states will remain near-normal through Feb. 13 before turning colder from Feb. 14-20. That is colder than Wednesday's outlook, which called for cold only from Feb. 17-20.

Refinitiv projected average demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would rise from 116.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 122.9 bcfd next week. That is higher than Wednesday's outlook due to forecasts for more heating demand.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Jan. Jan. 24 Jan. 31 average

31(Actual) (Actual) Jan. 31 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -137 -201 -228 -143

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 30-Year

Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 425 402 404 412 U.S. GFS CDDs 5 8 8 3 U.S. GFS TDDs 430 410 412 415

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year

Week Last Year Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.0 93.8 93.9 88.1 76.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 7.7 7.6 8.0 8.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.9 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 102.1 101.7 101.5 98.0 85.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.8 2.7 2.7 2.9 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.7 5.5 5.5 4.8 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 9.2 9.3 9.3 2.7 1.7 U.S. Commercial 15.2 14.5 16.5 15.2 15.5 U.S. Residential 24.8 23.8 27.2 25.5 26.0 U.S. Power Plant 30.3 29.2 29.1 26.0 23.9 U.S. Industrial 24.7 24.5 25.2 24.0 24.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.6 2.8 2.6 2.6 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 102.6 99.4 105.5 98.1 96.8 Total U.S. Demand 120.3 116.8 122.9 108.5 104.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 1.89 1.89 Transco Z6 New York 1.73 1.77 PG&E Citygate 2.68 2.73 Dominion South 1.53 1.53 Chicago Citygate 1.74 1.74 Algonquin Citygate 2.00 2.21 SoCal Citygate 2.76 2.94 Waha Hub 1.65 1.53

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 28.00 24.50 PJM West 22.50 22.00 Ercot North 25.25 24.50 Mid C 16.50 16.00 Palo Verde 17.50 23.25 SP-15 31.00 31.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)