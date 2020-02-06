U.S. oil may approach $52.65 again













U.S. oil may approach a resistance at $52.65 per barrel again, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis.

The resistance is identified as the 86.4% projection level on a downward wave (3) from $59.73. The bounce from the Feb. 4 low of $49.31 looks incomplete. It consists of three waves. So far, only two have unfolded.

The third wave labelled c may travel to $52.65. Support is at $50.34, a break below which could cause a fall into $48.41-$49.61 range.

The current bounce looks like a pullback towards the lower trendline of a wedge on the daily chart, or less bullish, towards the resistance at $52.46, the 38.2% projection level of a downward wave (C) from $65.65. This wave may resume towards its target range of $31.11-$44.30, when the pullback is over.

** Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

