U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 137 BCF













The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage.

In billion cubic feet except where noted:

Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 01/31/2020 01/24/2020 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change

flow East 598 638 -40 -40 476 25.6 539 10.9 Midwest 725 761 -36 -36 534 35.8 636 14.0 Mountain 136 143 -7 -7 106 28.3 137 -0.7 Pacific 210 210 0 0 173 21.4 228 -7.9 South Central 941 995 -54 -54 703 33.9 869 8.3 Salt 281 297 -16 -16 246 14.2 263 6.8 Nonsalt 660 698 -38 -38 457 44.4 606 8.9 Total 2,609 2,746 -137 -137 1,994 30.8 2,410 8.3

Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down 129 bcf in the latest week.

The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units.

