Wood Group: Up as co to sell industrial services unit to trim debt

** Shares in energy services provider rise as much as 4.2% to 399 pence, their highest level in more than one week ** John Wood Group to sell its industrial services business to technical services provider Kaefer for an initial cash consideration of about $104 mln, WG said on Wednesday ** Says sale proceeds will be used to cut debt ** Divestment follows the sale of its nuclear energy business to Jacob Engineering last year to reduce its debt burden ** Wood last month said it had trimmed debt below $1.5 bln by end-2019, from $1.77 bln at June-end ** WG down ~4% for the year, as of last close (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)