Wood Group: Up as co to sell industrial services unit to trim debt













** Shares in energy services provider rise as much as 4.2% to 399 pence, their highest level in more than one week

** John Wood Group to sell its industrial services business to technical services provider Kaefer for an initial cash consideration of about $104 mln, WG said on Wednesday

** Says sale proceeds will be used to cut debt

** Divestment follows the sale of its nuclear energy business to Jacob Engineering last year to reduce its debt burden

** Wood last month said it had trimmed debt below $1.5 bln by end-2019, from $1.77 bln at June-end

** WG down ~4% for the year, as of last close

