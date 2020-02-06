X-energy Appoints Katherine Moshonas Cole Canada Country Manager

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ — X-energy is pleased to announce the appointment of Katherine Moshonas Cole as Canada Country Manager effective immediately. Katherine will lead X-energy’s strategy and commercial development activities in Canada and report directly to X-energy CEO Clay Sell.

Sell stated, “Katherine’s deep knowledge of Canada’s energy sector, leadership experience, and strong working relationships make her an ideal fit for our team,” Sell stated. “2020 is a big year as we expand our ‘go-to-market’ strategy to Canada with our reimagined approach to producing clean, price competitive, always-on energy. I know Katherine is the right person to lead us in achieving our goals.”

The Xe-100 builds on proven, reliable fuel technology and design that distinguishes it from the old generation of nuclear power reactors. The fourth-generation reactor runs on fuel “pebbles” coated in ceramic casings so the fuel can never be exposed to the environment. Its unique gas-cooled reactor design does not rely on water. Its modular size, operational temperatures, and safety case allow for flexible application in a broad range of locations and applications. These attributes make the Xe-100 design more in tune with efforts to preserve precious natural habitats and water resources.

“I am tremendously excited to be joining the X-energy team. I believe we are facing a historic opportunity for Canada and the world. Canada was one of the early pioneers in nuclear technology, and we now have an opportunity to be at the forefront of a global transformation of the energy industry. The world needs a step-change in energy innovation, and I believe X-energy answers this need. The Xe-100 will provide clean, reliable, flexible, and affordable energy. It is a true innovation, not simply an incremental improvement on the previous generation of nuclear technology,” said Ms. Moshonas Cole.

Ms. Moshonas Cole has served as an Executive Board Member of the Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA) and Chair of the Regulatory Affairs Advisory Committee of the CNA. She has held key executive positions, including General Manager at Kinectrics and leadership and strategic support to the International Atomic Energy Association (IAEA) for their decommissioning program. Ms. Moshonas Cole previously served as Managing Director of ITER Canada, during Canada’s early efforts to support nuclear fusion research and commercialization. Ms. Moshonas-Cole has a degree in Engineering Science from the University of Toronto.

About X-energy

X-energy is an advanced nuclear reactor design and TRISO-based fuel fabrication company. Our high temperature gas-cooled pebble bed reactors require less time to construct, use factory-produced components, cannot melt down, and are “walk-away” safe without operator intervention. In concert with our reactor designs, X-energy is actively producing TRISO-based fuel forms and is implementing pilot scale manufacturing capacities. Twitter: @xenergynuclear; Facebook: facebook.com/xenergynuclear; Website: www.x-energy.com

Media please contact:

media@x-energy.com

SOURCE X-energy

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2020/06/c4807.html