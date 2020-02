** Shares of oil and gas producer up 5.7% at 30 cents

** Co enters letter of intent to purchase drilling rig for ongoing 2020 exploration plans

** This rig will have increased capabilities for onshore drilling in Israel, and ZN sees it as a vital part of its operations going forward – COO Robert Dunn

** ZN says it will be a cash purchase payable in full at closing, with no financing required

** Including session's gain, stock has nearly 76% YTD

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)