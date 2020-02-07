Cheniere Energy: Coronavirus induced sell-off offers buying opportunity – Cowen













** Brokerage Cowen sees coronavirus induced sell-off in liquefied natural gas firm as buying opportunity, estimates downside risk to 2020 EBITDA

** Says co has limited direct exposure to China, and a temporary disruption should not affect structural demand growth of commodity

** China is world's second-largest LNG importer but its spot purchases have nearly ground to a halt as an impact of business closings due to spread of coronavirus

** Shares of Cheniere Energy , the largest U.S. exporter of LNG, dropped to their lowest in over a year before finishing down 3.4% at $57.65 on Feb. 6 as China demand slumps

** Cowen says it is unclear what LNG price co embeds in its 2020 EBITDA outlook of $3.8 bln to $4.1 bln

** Co continues to demonstrate an ability to contract new trains, construct them under budget and ahead of schedule and operate them exceptionally – Cowen

** Avg. rating on stock is "buy"; median PT is $81.50

** Up to Thursday's close, stock has fallen 5.6% YTD

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)