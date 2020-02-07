Hedge funds sharply cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC













Money managers sharply reduced their net long position in U.S. crude futures and options in the week to February 4, as oil prices fell sharply due to the spread of the coronavirus, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 55,512 contracts to 162,518 during the period. For those trading days, U.S. crude futures fell by more than 7 percent as the outbreak intensified.

Natural gas speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets increased their net short position by 17,292 contracts to 297,880 in the same period. Natural gas prices have been pressured by the virus due to warmer-than-expected weather and expectations that Chinese purchases of LNG will be cancelled.

