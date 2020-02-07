Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China's central bank vows to step up support for virus-hit economy













Click the following link to watch video: Source: Reuters Insider

Description: China's central bank will step up support for the economy to cushion the blow from a coronavirus outbreak, but it says activity is likely to recover once the virus is brought under control. Short Link:

Video Transcript:

Hello and welcome to your Asia Insight. I am Angeline Ong. Chinaâs central bank says it will step up support for the economy to cushion the blow from the Coronavirus outbreak. Now, the death toll from the epidemic stands at 636, with more than 31,000 people infected. Widespread travel and public health restrictions are taking an increasing toll on tourism, restaurants, and other parts of the services sector too. Many factories have suspended operations until next week or longer as authorities try to contain the spread. However, the Peopleâs Bank of China says it believes the economic impact of the outbreak will be temporary. Hundreds of experts will meet in Geneva next Tuesday and Wednesday to set research and development priorities for Coronavirus drugs, diagnostics, and vaccines. Participants will include experts in clinical investigations and research into an animal source of the virus which emerged at a market in Wuhan. The WHO-led mission may include experts from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Weâve done our best to ensure that we have the right people at the table. We will try to bring in people virtually as well because it is difficult at the last minute and, frankly, many of these individuals are on the front line working and dealing with this. But we want to bring the best minds together, the people who have experience in this, so that we can come away with a comprehensive research agenda around the Novel Coronavirus.

Now, Australiaâs central bank says the economic impact of the Coronavirus could be worse than SARS. Governor Philip Lowe says the Reserve Bank of Australia would consider quantitative easing but only when the cash rate eases to 0.25%. The bushfires across the country have also acted as a break on economic activity.

The potential risk to the Australian economy is bigger than SARS and really the truth is, none of us know how this is going to play out. If the infection rate comes down quickly, then I think itâll stabilize and rebounds back, but if infection rate does not come down quickly and the number of cases is kind of doubling every four days, the Chinese authorities presumably will have to kind of tighten up further on movement of people, movement of goods, movement of services. And because weâre so integrated with China, weâre going to feelâ

Now in other economic news, Japanâs household spending slumped in December. Consumer spent 4.8% less compared with the same period a year ago. Arising consumer taxes is hurting household budgets. The effects of the Coronavirus are still unknown. Now, Asian share markets fell as the growing death toll and economic damage from the outbreak snuffed out a late week rally. Michael McCarthy, Chief Market Strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney says the rate of infection is not slowing. Iâm a little surprised at the way European and US investors have shrugged this off. I think a reaction in the Asia Pacific region is much more reasonable. Now, oil prices seesawed after Russia says it agrees with proposals by OPEC and others for output cuts. Lachlan Shaw, Head of Commodities Research at National Australia Bank, says the OPEC plus cuts are supportive of prices near-term, but weâre still facing uncertainty about the timing and speed of Chinese activity restarting post-Chinese New Year. Now a look at some companies in the news then and Japanese telco SoftBank has reported a 15% rise in third quarter operating profit, beating estimates. SoftBank also raised its full-year operating profit forecast. The rise in earnings was underpinned by a strong performance in its mobile unit. Honda has raised its forecast for full-year operating profit by 6%, with a weaker Yen increasing the value of its overseas sales. But like other carmakers, Honda is extending the closure of its factories in Wuhan in line with government directives. Some of Chinaâs biggest players in mobile technology are joining forces to mount a challenge to Googleâs Play Store. Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo will develop a platform for developers outside China to upload apps onto all of their app stores simultaneously. Google Play Store earned almost $9 billion in 2019. And thatâs from your Asia Insight. Donât forget you can watch more videos on Reuters.com. Iâm Angeline Ong, and this is Reuters.