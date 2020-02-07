U.S. Energy Secretary says coronavirus impact on energy markets is marginal













U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said on Friday that the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global energy markets is currently marginal, though it could worsen if the virus spreads.

"I think the impact has been marginal – I don’t think it has been dramatic at this stage," Brouillette said at an Atlantic Council event in Washington.

More than 600 people have died as a result of the outbreak, which began in Wuhan, in China's interior. It has led to travel curbs and shuttering of businesses across the country, as well as a sharp fall in imports of energy goods.

