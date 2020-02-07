US Northwest river runoff remained unchanged at 103 pct – NWRFC













Projected water runoff at The Dalles Dam on the Columbia River in Oregon held at 103 percent of normal for January-July, the U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) said on Friday.

That is unchanged from the prior forecast of 103 percent of normal. See .

In the 2019 water year, actual runoff at The Dalles from January to July was 89 percent of the 30-year (1981-2010) average.

The Dalles is the next-to-last dam on the Columbia River and a key point to measure the volume of water available for power generation in the Northwest, which receives about 65 percent of its power from hydroelectric dams.

Portland, Oregon-based NWRFC is an arm of the National Weather Service (NWS), which is part of the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

For additional analysis, see Thomson Reuters Analytics for North American natural gas at and North American power at

The following table shows the latest NWRFC forecasts for the 2020 water year versus the actual runoff in 2019 as a percentage of the 30-year normal. The water year started on Oct. 1.

2020 2020 2019

Feb 7 Feb 5 Pvs Yr

Forecast Forecast Actual

Pct Pct Pct COLUMBIA RIVER Mica, BC Jan-Jul 110 111 95 Apr-Sep 106 106 99 Arrow Lakes, BC Jan-Jul 111 111 88 Apr-Sep 109 109 94 Grand Coulee, WA Jan-Jul 110 112 82 Apr-Sep 109 111 87 Rock Island, WA Jan-Jul 110 113 81 Apr-Sep 109 111 86 The Dalles, OR Jan-Jul 103 103 89 Apr-Sep 105 106 94

SNAKE RIVER Lower Granite, WA Jan-Jul 100 99 106 Apr-Sep 100 97 115