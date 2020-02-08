Leader Khamenei says Iran has a strong Air Force despite U.S. pressure













Iran has a very strong Air Force despite limitations imposed on the country by the United States since the country's 1979 Islamic revolution, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told a gathering of Air Force commanders and staff on Saturday.

"Since the revolution their aim was to stop us from having a strong air force … but look at us now. We even build planes. We have transformed their pressure to opportunity," said Khamenei according to state news agency IRNA.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by David Evans)