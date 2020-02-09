U.S. oil may fall to $48.41













U.S. oil may break a support at $49.61 per barrel and fall to $48.41, as suggested by a projection analysis.

The support is identified as the 123.6% projection level on a downward wave (3) from $59.73. The bounce from the Feb. 4 low of $49.31 has been almost reversed. The reversal signals a continuation of the downtrend. Eventually, the downtrend may extend to $46.48.

Resistance is at $50.97, a break above which could lead to a gain into the range of $51.54-$52.65.

On the daily chart, oil has completed a pullback towards the resistance at $52.46, the 38.2% projection level of a downward wave (C) from $65.65.

This wave may have resumed towards its target range of $31.11-$44.30. A bearish wedge/flag suggests a target around $39.26.

* The analysis is based on delayed data, prediction may be affected. Charts are not available in reports received in email box through "Alert". To get charts, use the news code of to retrieve the original reports.

** Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

No information in this analysis should be considered as being business, financial or legal advice. Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses. **

(Reporting by Wang Tao; editing by Uttaresh.V)