U.S. REFINERY FILING – CHEVRON

REFINERY FILING – CHEVRON

Description: Caler states a flow lie leak occured resulting in the release of 6.9 barrels of crued and water mixture, 0.7barrels is crued oil, onto dirt and into a dry strean bed. Onsite personnel and a contactro will handlke the clean up.

Incident Location: Well #36W2.5R, McKittrick Lease, Near Highway 33 at Reward Rd, Section 36, Township 29, Range 21

Source: CEMA,