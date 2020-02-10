AECOM Names Todd Musterait Senior Vice President of Strategy and Growth for Its Environment Practice in the Americas













LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AECOM, the world’s premier infrastructure firm, announced today it has named Todd Musterait, P.E. as its new senior vice president of strategy and growth for its Design and Consulting Services Americas, environment practice. Leveraging over 25 years of leadership experience within the environment business industry, Mr. Musterait will provide strategic direction and help drive critical growth initiatives for the company.

“We are pleased to have Todd’s strong track record in directing environmental businesses and programs as a leader in professional consulting services, corporate strategy, business development and growth strategy,” said Frank Sweet, business line executive for AECOM’s environment practice in the Americas.

“Todd has performed a significant role in developing strategies and driving growth in his previous roles and we look forward to the contributions he will make,” said Dave Dickey, executive vice president and growth lead for AECOM’s water and environment practices.

Prior to joining AECOM, Mr. Musterait served as president of U.S. Operations at E&E. In this role, he developed and managed E&E’s domestic operation, successfully implementing a strategy to transform the company from a loss to a profitable operation in less than six months. Todd was instrumental in creating a vision, mission and strategic growth plan enabling transformational change to the business, employees, clients and marketplace.

“It’s a pleasure to join the strong team of experts and professionals at AECOM. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to help continue driving their robust portfolio of environment work,” Mr. Musterait said.

Mr. Musterait has served in numerous corporate leadership roles, leading U.S.-based business lines and global leadership teams for integrated consulting environmental and engineering firms. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of New Hampshire and a master of engineering degree in civil engineering from Clarkson University.

About AECOM

AECOM is the world’s premier infrastructure firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to consulting and construction management. We partner with our clients in the public and private sectors to solve their most complex challenges and build legacies for generations to come. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, governments, energy and the environment, our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm with revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2019. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.