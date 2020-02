** Shares of offshore driller rise 5.7% to $4.64 in premarket trade

** Co posts Q4 adj. loss of 45 cents/share, smaller than estimate of 65 cents/share loss

** Revenue up 8.8% to $276.38 mln, also beats estimate of $248.14

** Net loss narrows to $74.77 mln from $95.12 mln

** Up to Friday's close, stock had fallen ~39% this year

