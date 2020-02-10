Diamond Offshore Drilling to be cash flow negative in 2020, shares fall

(Updates) ** Shares of offshore driller reverse course to slip 16.5% at $3.66, a record low ** Diamond Offshore Drilling will be cash flow negative in 2020, with cash capital expenditures between $190 mln and $210 mln – CEO Scott Lee Kornblau in a conference call ** Number of things from a market dynamic perspective blowing a cold wind in our face; global oil market will be challenged due to weak fundamental balance that presents itself today – CEO ** Shares had risen earlier in session after co reported Q4 adj. loss of 45 cents/share, smaller than an estimated loss of 65 cents/share ** Revenue up 8.8% to $276.38 mln, also beats estimate of $248.14 ** Up to Friday's close, stock fell ~39% this year (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)