Diamond Offshore Drilling to be cash flow negative in 2020, shares fall

** Shares of offshore driller reverse course to slip 16.5% at $3.66, a record low

** Diamond Offshore Drilling will be cash flow negative in 2020, with cash capital expenditures between $190 mln and $210 mln – CEO Scott Lee Kornblau in a conference call

** Number of things from a market dynamic perspective blowing a cold wind in our face; global oil market will be challenged due to weak fundamental balance that presents itself today – CEO

** Shares had risen earlier in session after co reported Q4 adj. loss of 45 cents/share, smaller than an estimated loss of 65 cents/share

** Revenue up 8.8% to $276.38 mln, also beats estimate of $248.14

** Up to Friday's close, stock fell ~39% this year

