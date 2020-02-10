EQT Corp: CFRA downgrades to "hold" on dismal natural gas prospects













** Shares of natural gas producer down 2.5% at $5.17

** CFRA cuts to "hold" from "buy"; slashes PT by more than half to $6 from $13

** Brokerage "dour" on near-term natural gas prospects, given a relatively warm winter and a fall in Asia LNG prices

** Says credit conditions have become worse and EQT may find it more challenging to refinance its long-term debt

** Says new management is making progress on cost cuts, but EQT can at best draw out a small free cash flow surplus through 2021

** EQT shares fell ~29% in 2019

