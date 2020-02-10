Just Energy slips after Q3 sales fall short













** Shares of Canadian natural gas and electricity retailer down 20.4% to C$1.60, their lowest in about 5 months

** Co's Q3 sales fall 10% to C$658.5 mln, missing Refinitiv IBES est. of C$842 mln

** Q3 gross margin falls 13%, mainly due to decline in residential customer base

** Says previously announced strategic review remains active, with decision expected by June 30

** Current average rating on stock is "hold"; median PT is C$2.63 – Refinitiv data

** Shares slumped ~52% in 2019

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)