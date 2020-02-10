Just Energy slips after Q3 sales fall short

** Shares of Canadian natural gas and electricity retailer down 20.4% to C$1.60, their lowest in about 5 months ** Co's Q3 sales fall 10% to C$658.5 mln, missing Refinitiv IBES est. of C$842 mln ** Q3 gross margin falls 13%, mainly due to decline in residential customer base ** Says previously announced strategic review remains active, with decision expected by June 30 ** Current average rating on stock is "hold"; median PT is C$2.63 – Refinitiv data ** Shares slumped ~52% in 2019 (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)