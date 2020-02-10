Lack of downward revision to Q1 sets NOV apart from peers – Cowen and Co













** At least four brokerages raise PT on oilfield services provider National Oilwell Varco after co posts better-than-expected Q4 results

** Company reports adj. EPS of $1, above analysts' estimate of $0.16, on cost cuts; revenue of $2.28 bln beat expectations of $2.11 bln – Refinitiv data

** Cost savings, working capital and lower capex should all aid in free cash flow generation in 2020 – Susquehanna

** Cowen and Co says lack of downward revision to Q1 sets NOV apart from peers; NOV's resiliency is aided by better-than-expected cost cutting and what appears to be less dependency on U.S. land

** NOV's supply chain passes through China, which increases risk of supply disruptions should the coronavirus impact last long – Alta Corp Capital

** JP Morgan says while they recognize near-term outlook is directionally improving for offshore, the diluted impact to NOV shares should keep stock rangebound

** 14 of 29 brokerages rate stock "buy" or higher, 13 "hold" and 2 "sell" or lower; median PT is $27

** Up to Friday's close, NOV had fallen 3.5% YTD

Brokerage PT Change J.P Morgan Raises to $26.00 from $24.00 Susquehanna Raises to $30.00 from $28.00 Cowen And Company Raises to $27.00 from $25.00 Wells Fargo Raises to $26.00 from $25.00 Scotiabank Cuts to $25.00 from $26.00 Alta Corp Capital Cuts to $26.50 from $29.00

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)