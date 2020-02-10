Loews Corporation Reports Net Income Of $932 Million For 2019

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) today reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $932 million, or $3.07 per share, compared to $636 million, or $1.99 per share, in 2018. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, Loews reported net income of $217 million, or $0.73 per share, compared to a net loss of $165 million, or $0.53 per share, in the prior year period.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 increased due to higher earnings at CNA Financial Corporation and Boardwalk Pipelines, as well as higher parent company net investment income. These increases were partially offset by lower results at Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. and Loews Hotels & Co. Results for the three months ended December 31, 2019 improved mainly due to increased net investment income at CNA and the parent company, partially offset by lower results at Boardwalk Pipelines and Loews Hotels & Co. The loss during the three months ended December 31, 2018 was driven by catastrophe losses at CNA, investment results at both CNA and the parent company, and operating results at Diamond Offshore.

Book value per share increased to $65.71 at December 31, 2019 from $59.34 at December 31, 2018. Book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) increased to $65.94 at December 31, 2019 from $62.16 at December 31, 2018.

CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

(In millions, except per share data) December 31, Three Months Years Ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income (loss) before net investment gains (losses) $ 211 $ (110) $ 899 $ 674 Net investment gains (losses) 6 (55) 33 (38) Net income (loss) attributable to Loews Corporation $ 217 $ (165) $ 932 $ 636 Net income (loss) per share $ 0.73 $ (0.53) $ 3.07 $ 1.99 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Book value per share $ 65.71 $ 59.34 Book value per share excluding AOCI 65.94 62.16 Shares outstanding 291.0 312.1

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Compared to 2018

CNA’s earnings increased primarily due to higher net investment income and net investment gains and higher current year underwriting income driven mainly by lower catastrophe losses for the Property & Casualty (“P&C”) business. Earnings were partially offset by a higher net retroactive reinsurance charge recorded under the 2010 loss portfolio transfer with National Indemnity as compared with 2018. The P&C business generated gross written premium growth of 8% and net written premium growth of 6%.

Diamond Offshore’s net loss improved primarily due to higher contract drilling revenues as a result of a contractual margin commitment from a customer, significantly offset by higher rig operating expenses including contract preparation and rig activation costs and increased depreciation expense.

Boardwalk Pipelines’ operations benefited from higher firm transportation revenues from growth projects recently placed into service partially offset by the net impact of contract restructurings, expirations and renewals. Boardwalk Pipelines’ net income decreased as a result of a favorable tax adjustment recorded in 2018.

Loews Hotels & Co’s results decreased due to impairment charges totaling $89 million ($69 million after tax) related to the carrying value of hotel properties. Excluding these charges, earnings benefited from improved results at the Orlando JV properties and certain owned hotels.

Income generated by the parent company investment portfolio increased primarily due to higher returns on equity securities.

Year Ended December 31, 2019 Compared to 2018

CNA’s earnings increased from higher net investment income driven by improved returns on limited partnership investments and from higher net investment gains. In addition, earnings in 2019 benefited from a lower net retroactive reinsurance charge recorded under the 2010 loss portfolio transfer with National Indemnity as compared with 2018 and a higher reduction of claim reserves resulting from the annual long term care claim experience study as compared with 2018. These increases were partially offset by a charge of $216 million ($151 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) resulting from the recognition of an active life reserve premium deficiency in long term care.

Diamond Offshore’s results declined due to compressed contract drilling margins. Results in 2019 benefited from the absence of a $12 million rig impairment charge and an $8 million legal settlement charge (both after tax and noncontrolling interests) recorded in 2018.

Boardwalk Pipelines’ earnings attributable to Loews improved primarily due to Loews owning 100% of the company as compared to 51% for a portion of 2018. Net income in 2019 also includes proceeds received in conjunction with a contract cancellation due to a customer bankruptcy that resulted in a $19 million (after tax) benefit and higher firm transportation revenues from growth projects recently placed into service, partially offset by the impact of contract restructurings and expirations.

Loews Hotels & Co’s results decreased primarily due to impairment charges totaling $99 million ($77 million after tax) related to the carrying value of hotel properties. Excluding these impairment charges, earnings decreased due to higher pre-opening and other non-recurring expenses related to properties under development.

Income generated by the parent company investment portfolio increased due primarily to higher returns on equity securities.

SHARE REPURCHASES

At December 31, 2019, there were 291.0 million shares of Loews common stock outstanding. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, the Company repurchased 8.3 million and 21.5 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $417 million and $1.1 billion. From January 1, 2020 to February 7, 2020, the Company repurchased an additional 3.3 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $172 million. Depending on market conditions, the Company may from time to time purchase shares of its and its subsidiaries’ outstanding common stock in the open market or otherwise.

Loews Corporation and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information December 31, Three Months Years Ended (In millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: CNA Financial (a) $ 2,777 $ 2,403 $ 10,788 $ 10,134 Diamond Offshore 277 234 988 1,093 Boardwalk Pipelines (b) 331 326 1,300 1,227 Loews Hotels & Co 170 181 692 755 Investment income and other (c) 321 143 1,163 857 Total $ 3,876 $ 3,287 $ 14,931 $ 14,066 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax: CNA Financial (a) (d) (e) (f) $ 336 $ (114) $ 1,224 $ 963 Diamond Offshore (g) (h) (81) (66) (402) (226) Boardwalk Pipelines (b) 64 59 281 231 Loews Hotels & Co (i) (70) 15 (28) 73 Corporate: (j) Investment income (loss), net 76 (71) 229 (10) Other (49) (55) (185) (197) Total $ 276 $ (232) $ 1,119 $ 834 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Loews Corporation: CNA Financial (a) (d) (e) (f) $ 244 $ (75) $ 894 $ 726 Diamond Offshore (g) (h) (k) (38) (58) (175) (112) Boardwalk Pipelines (b) 48 55 209 135 Loews Hotels & Co (i) (59) 7 (31) 48 Corporate: (k) Investment income (loss), net 67 (57) 188 (8) Other (45) (37) (153) (153) Net income (loss) attributable to Loews Corporation $ 217 $ (165) $ 932 $ 636

(a) Includes net investment gains of $8 million and net investment losses of $78 million ($6 million and $55 million

after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Includes net

investment gains of $49 million and net investment losses of $57 million ($33 million and $38 million after tax

and noncontrolling interests) for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. (b) Includes settlement proceeds of $26 million ($19 million after tax) related to a customer bankruptcy for the year

ended December 31, 2019. (c) Includes parent company investment income and the financial results of Altium Packaging (formerly Consolidated

Container). (d) Includes losses of $61 million and $35 million ($43 million and $24 million after tax and noncontrolling interests)

for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and losses of $18 million and $48 million ($12 million

and $34 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 related

to the 2010 retroactive reinsurance agreement to cede CNA’s legacy asbestos and environmental pollution

liabilities. (e) Includes a loss of $21 million ($15 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) on the early redemption of debt

for the year ended December 31, 2019. (f) Includes a charge of $216 million ($151 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the year ended December

31, 2019 related to the recognition of an active life reserve premium deficiency in long term care that was

primarily driven by changes in interest rate assumptions, partially offset by a $56 million ($39 million after tax

and noncontrolling interests) reduction in claim and claim adjustment expense reserves for policyholders on

claim resulting from the annual long term care claim experience study. The prior year claim experience study

resulted in a reduction in claim and claim adjustment expense reserves of $31 million ($21 million after tax and

noncontrolling interests) for the year ended December 31, 2018. (g) Includes asset impairment charges of $27 million ($12 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the year

ended December 31, 2018. (h) Includes a legal settlement charge of $18 million ($8 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the year

ended December 31, 2018. (i) Includes asset impairment charges of $89 million ($69 million after tax) for the three months ended December

31, 2019 and $99 million ($77 million after tax) for the year ended December 31, 2019 related to the carrying

value of hotel properties. (j) The Corporate segment consists of investment income from the parent company’s cash and investments,

interest expense, other unallocated corporate expenses and the financial results of Altium Packaging. (k) For the three months ended December 31, 2019, includes a favorable tax adjustment of $12 million ($5 million

after noncontrolling interests) and for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, includes a favorable tax

adjustment of $26 million and $43 million ($12 million and $23 million after noncontrolling interests) related to an

uncertain tax position recorded by Diamond Offshore at year-end 2017.

Loews Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Review December 31, Three Months Years Ended (In millions, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Insurance premiums $ 1,911 $ 1,859 $ 7,428 $ 7,312 Net investment income 622 266 2,355 1,817 Investment gains (losses) 8 (78) 49 (57) Operating revenues and other (a) 1,335 1,240 5,099 4,994 Total 3,876 3,287 14,931 14,066 Expenses: Insurance claims and policyholders’ benefits (b) (c) 1,483 1,594 5,806 5,572 Operating expenses and other (d) (e) 2,117 1,925 8,006 7,660 Total 3,600 3,519 13,812 13,232 Income (loss) before income tax 276 (232) 1,119 834 Income tax (expense) benefit (f) (65) 21 (248) (128) Net income (loss) 211 (211) 871 706 Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests 6 46 61 (70) Net income (loss) attributable to Loews Corporation $ 217 $ (165) $ 932 $ 636 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Loews Corporation $ 0.73 $ (0.53) $ 3.07 $ 1.99 Weighted average number of shares 296.29 313.88 303.35 319.93

(a) Includes settlement proceeds of $26 million ($19 million after tax) related to a customer bankruptcy for the year ended

December 31, 2019. (b) Includes losses of $61 million and $35 million ($43 million and $24 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the

three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and losses of $18 million and $48 million ($12 million and $34 million

after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 related to the 2010 retroactive

reinsurance agreement to cede CNA’s legacy asbestos and environmental pollution liabilities. (c) Includes a charge of $216 million ($151 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the year ended December 31,

2019 related to the recognition of an active life reserve premium deficiency in long term care that was primarily driven

by changes in interest rate assumptions, partially offset by a $56 million ($39 million after tax and noncontrolling

interests) reduction in claim and claim adjustment expense reserves for policyholders on claim resulting from the annual

long term care claim experience study. The prior year claim experience study resulted in a reduction in claim and claim

adjustment expense reserves of $31 million ($21 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the year ended

December 31, 2018. (d) Includes a loss of $21 million ($15 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) on the early redemption of debt for the year

ended December 31, 2019. (e) Includes asset impairment charges of $89 million ($69 million after tax) for the three months ended December 31, 2019

and $99 million and $27 million ($77 million and $12 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the years ended

December 31, 2019 and 2018. (f) For the three months ended December 31, 2019, includes a favorable tax adjustment of $12 million ($5 million after

noncontrolling interests) and for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, includes a favorable tax adjustment of

$26 million and $43 million ($12 million and $23 million after noncontrolling interests) related to an uncertain tax position

recorded by Diamond Offshore at year-end 2017.

