Oil stocks fall on weaker Chinese demand, traders await OPEC+ cut













** U.S. energy stocks fall, tracking a decline in crude prices as the coronavirus outbreak hit Chinese oil demand

** Traders waited to see if Russia would join other producers in seeking further output cuts

** S&P 500 Energy lose 1% – TechnipFMC , Concho Resources , Cimarex Energy and National Oilwell Varco among top percentage losers, down between 2.2% and 4%

** Oil major Exxon Mobil slips 1%

** Brent crude futures decline 1.5%, to $53.53 a barrel, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude down 0.9%

** Oil has dropped more than 20% from a peak in January after the spreading virus hit demand in China, the world's largest oil importer, and fuelled concerns of excess supplies

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)