Reuters Insider – Reuters Today: Coronavirus, Sinn Fein, UK Trade, Kramp-Karrenbauer

Description: The UK government declares the coronavirus a 'serious and imminent threat' to the public. Irish banks fell after Sinn Fein's strong election show. The UK is 'reasonably confident' of a U.S. trade deal, despite recent disagreements over Britain's recent decision on Huawei. Plus, Chancellor Angela Merkel's protegee, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, will not run for her job, a party source said. Short Link:

