San Francisco gasoline falls Monday as refinery units restart – Traders













San Francisco gasoline for prompt delivery against the February contract eased on Monday after an industry information service reported that Chevron had restarted units at its El Segundo, California refinery.

CARBOB gasoline for delivery in San Francisco fell 5 cents a gallon to trade at a 4-cent premium to gasoline futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange . Industry information service Genscape said the refinery had restarted a gasoline-producing catalytic reformer over the weekend and a hydrocracker on Monday.

(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault)