Solar Alliance Signs Agreement to Build Commercial Solar Project at Tennessee Farm













VANCOUVER, British Columbia and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement to build a commercial solar system at Lick Skillet Farm in Tennessee. The project will also include a U.S. Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) grant application, which provides significant support for renewable energy projects for agricultural producers. Solar Alliance is proud to be working with Lick Skillet Farm, a multi-generational family business committed to restoring and protecting the environment.

“The combination of low cost, renewable solar power and a USDA grant provides an excellent solution for agricultural businesses to lower their operating costs and reinvest the savings into their businesses,” said Solar Alliance CEO Myke Clark. “Lick Skillet Farm has strategically designed their company to build community. One of their mottos very appropriately is “No Margin, No Mission”. The addition of solar plays perfectly into a healthier community and builds their margin to help carry out their mission. Lick Skillet Farm is committed to sustainability in its farming practices, and installing solar contributes to that goal. We are pleased we have this opportunity to support such a great organization with such high standards.”

“In all our operations, we stress environmental stewardship. We finish our animals on lively, bio-diverse pastures rich in organic matter: infiltrating water, sequestering carbon, and supporting a host of buzzing, flying, and hopping wildlife,” said Shannon Miller, Lick Skillet farmer. “We choose to steward this land with conservation practices, regenerative grazing techniques, appropriate technology, pollinator support, and an eye to future generations that will rely even more heavily on the myriad ecosystem services it provides. Our farm believes that besides producing high quality meat ethically and sustainably, we must educate our community, and be an example of environmental stewardship. We hope others will follow our lead and choose the solar option.”

The agricultural sector is a growing part of the Solar Alliance business model. In addition to this project, Solar Alliance is also partnering with Whayne Supply, a Caterpillar dealership, on signing an additional six near-term solar systems for agricultural businesses located in Southern Indiana and Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Poultry Federation, there are more than 850 large-scale poultry farms in Kentucky, and together, Solar Alliance and Whayne Supply are targeting them for solar deployment.

