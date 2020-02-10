TravelCenters of America Inc. Announces $16.6 Million Mortgage Financing on Greenwich, Rhode Island Travel Center













WESTLAKE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) today announced the closing of a $16.6 million mortgage loan financing secured by the TA West Greenwich travel center, located in West Greenwich, Rhode Island. The TA West Greenwich travel center features 180 truck parking spaces, six diesel fuel dispensers and three truck service bays.

The ten-year loan matures in February 2030, has a fixed interest rate of 3.85% for five years that will reset for the final five years based on the Federal Home Loan Bank five-year advance rate and includes a 25-years amortization schedule. TA expects to use the proceeds for general business purposes.

The loan was completed at a loan-to-value of 66%, or an appraised value of $25 million, and the net book value of this property was $10 million as of December 31, 2019. TA continues to own another 50 travel center locations that are unencumbered by debt and which had an aggregate net book value of $523 million as of December 31, 2019.

The loan was provided by the Washington Trust Company. Tremont Realty Advisors LLC acted as TA’s advisor and Ropes & Gray LLP provided legal counsel to TA in this transaction.

