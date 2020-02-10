Trillion Energy to trade on the CSE commencing February 11, 2020













Vancouver, British Columbia and Ankara, Turkey–(Newsfile Corp. – February 10, 2020) – Trillion Energy International Inc. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its listing on the CSE Stock Exchange, where commencing February 11, 2020, the Company will trade under the stock symbol CSE: TCF.

The Company first applied for a CSE listing during 2019 and was required to first clear a prospectus with the British Columbia Securities Commission, which occurred early 2020.

“We are very excited about the Company's prospects for 2020 and on the Canadian securities markets. We believe this will be a truly transformative year for the Company. We appreciate our investors patience throughout the CSE listing process. We plan to transform our operations this year and to build intrinsic value to the Company though the exploration and development of our valuable resource assets,” commented CEO, Arthur Halleran.

About the Company

Trillion Energy has several interests oil and gas assets in Europe, including Turkey and Bulgaria. In Turkey, these include an 18% interest in the Cendere oil field, a 49% interest in the SASB offshore gas field, a 100% interest in 42,833 hectares of exploration blocks (Derecik Exploration Licences) covering the northern extension of the prolific Iraq/Kurdistan Zagros Basin, and the Vranino 1-11 block, Bulgaria, a prospective unconventional natural gas property.

Contact

Trillion Energy International Inc. is an energy company engaged in oil and natural gas exploration and production. For further information, please see our website: www.trillionenergy.com or email us: info@trillionenergy.com or call Arthur Halleran, CEO, 1-250-996-4211

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business and prospects, as well as management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “should,” “will” and variations of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the date hereof and are subject to change. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's prospectus listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the potential impact on the market for its securities, expansion and business strategies, anticipated growth opportunities, and the amount of fundraising necessary to achieve the foregoing. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These factors include unforeseen securities regulatory challenges, operational and geological risks, the ability of the Company to raise necessary funds for exploration; the outcome of commercial negotiations; changes in technical or operating conditions; the cost of extracting gas and oil may be too costly so that it is uneconomic and not profitable to do so and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K.

