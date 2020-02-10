U.S. crude stocks seen up for third straight week













U.S. crude oil inventories were seen rising for the third successive time last week, while distillate stocks probably fell for the fourth straight week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude stocks rose by about 2.9 million barrels in the week to Feb. 7.

Crude inventories rose by 3.4 million barrels in the week to Jan. 31 to 435 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.8 million-barrel rise.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, and the Energy Information Administration (EIA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Energy.

The API is scheduled to release its data for the latest week at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, and the weekly EIA report is due at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline likely rose by 700,000 barrels last week.

Distillate inventories , which include diesel and heating oil, were seen down by 600,000 barrels last week.

The rate of refinery utilization was expected to decrease by 0.3 percentage point last week, from 87.4% of total capacity for the week ended Jan. 31, according to the poll.

All figures for fuel stocks in millions of barrels; refinery runs change measured in percentage points:

Organization Crude Distillates Gasoline Refinery Runs Citi Futures 2.5 -1.0 0.0 -0.5 Confluence 3.0 -0.5 2.0 0.0 Commodity Research Group 4.0 -0.4 1.0 0.7 Excel Futures 2.8 -1.8 -1.2 -0.4 Ritterbusch Associates 3.0 -0.2 1.0 -1.5

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)