U.S. oil refiners' weekly capacity seen up 148,000 bpd -IIR













U.S. oil refiners are expected to have 513,000 barrels per day(bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Feb. 14, increasing available refining capacity by 148,000 bpd from the previous week, research company IIR Energy said on Monday.

Offline capacity is expected to rise to 533,000 bpd in the week ending Feb. 21.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd): Week ended Friday Feb. 10 Feb. 7 Feb. 5

02/21/2020 533 494 –

02/14/2020 513 467 467

02/07/2020 661 647 633

01/31/2020 667 667 667

01/24/2020 1,109 1,109 1,109 Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week's figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

