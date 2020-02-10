U.S. REFINERY FILING – CHEVRON RICHMOND REFINREY













(This item is an automated alert generated directly from a government database of environmental notices filed by energy companies. It may be followed by a news story depending on the severity of the incident's impact on operations.)

REFINERY FILING – CHEVRON RICHMOND REFINREY

Description: RP advised that a flaring vent due to a process upset that happened in the unit. They ahve identified the problem and are woking on it, the flaring is ongoing. There was

Incident Location: 841 Chevron Way

Source: CEMA,