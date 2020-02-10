U.S. REFINERY FILING – CHEVRON

(This item is an automated alert generated directly from a government database of environmental notices filed by energy companies. It may be followed by a news story depending on the severity of the incident's impact on operations.) REFINERY FILING – CHEVRON Description: Caller stated they have a release of Crude oil due to a stuffing boc leak resulting in the release impacting a unknown dry creek bed, release is stopped and contained, cleanup was codncuetd by reporting party. Incident Location: Well #1Y116TR, Cymric Field Source: CEMA,