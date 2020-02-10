U.S. REFINERY FILING – CHEVRON













REFINERY FILING – CHEVRON

Description: Caller stated they have a release of Crude oil due to a stuffing boc leak resulting in the release impacting a unknown dry creek bed, release is stopped and contained, cleanup was codncuetd by reporting party.

Incident Location: Well #1Y116TR, Cymric Field

Source: CEMA,