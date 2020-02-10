U.S. stocks weekly: Snap back

(Repeats from Friday, no changes to text) ** S&P 500 rallies 3.2%, its best week since Jun as virus worries ebb ** Indeed, recovery off the recent low proves enough to register marginal new highs ** This as the Dow Industrials got back in the game ** However, if NYSE FANG+TM Index rally is exhausted, key drivers may fade , and despite optimism, shipping stocks are still in rough seas on the charts ** Almost every sector rebounds: Tech and materials most springy, while just utilities misfire ** Tech jumps 4.5%. Semiconductor stocks see strong snap back as China's liquidity moves help boost group . Though lingering concerns weigh by week's end. Chip index up ~4% ** Healthcare leaps 3.9%. Biogen soars 26% after winning patent challenge by Mylan to its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug . Nasdaq Biotech index climbs ~7% ** Communication Services gain 3.3%. Twitter best sector performer up 14% on touching $1 bln in qtrly revenue . Alphabet slides Tues as Google misses on sales, YouTube revenue disappoints , but still finishes week in the green ** Financials rally 3.1%. Big banks gain as yields rise early in week on international response to coronavirus epidemic . S&P 500 Banks index up 4% ** Consumer discretionary up 2.4%. Though Ford skids on weak 2020 outlook . And cruise liners drop as virus fears seen hurting consumer sentiment ** Energy up 0.8%. Oil stocks jump Weds after coronavirus drug reports , but fall Fri as Russia says needs time to decide on more OPEC+ output cuts ** Meanwhile, Tesla's surge inspires fans to buy, skeptics to dig in, drives FOMO (fear of missing out) ** SPX sector performance YTD: (Reporting by Lance Tupper and Terence Gabriel)