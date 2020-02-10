U.S. stocks weekly: Snap back













** S&P 500 rallies 3.2%, its best week since Jun as virus worries ebb

** Indeed, recovery off the recent low proves enough to register marginal new highs

** This as the Dow Industrials got back in the game

** However, if NYSE FANG+TM Index rally is exhausted, key drivers may fade , and despite optimism, shipping stocks are still in rough seas on the charts

** Almost every sector rebounds: Tech and materials most springy, while just utilities misfire

** Tech jumps 4.5%. Semiconductor stocks see strong snap back as China's liquidity moves help boost group . Though lingering concerns weigh by week's end. Chip index up ~4%

** Healthcare leaps 3.9%. Biogen soars 26% after winning patent challenge by Mylan to its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug . Nasdaq Biotech index climbs ~7%

** Communication Services gain 3.3%. Twitter best sector performer up 14% on touching $1 bln in qtrly revenue . Alphabet slides Tues as Google misses on sales, YouTube revenue disappoints , but still finishes week in the green

** Financials rally 3.1%. Big banks gain as yields rise early in week on international response to coronavirus epidemic . S&P 500 Banks index up 4%

** Consumer discretionary up 2.4%. Though Ford skids on weak 2020 outlook . And cruise liners drop as virus fears seen hurting consumer sentiment

** Energy up 0.8%. Oil stocks jump Weds after coronavirus drug reports , but fall Fri as Russia says needs time to decide on more OPEC+ output cuts

** Meanwhile, Tesla's surge inspires fans to buy, skeptics to dig in, drives FOMO (fear of missing out)

** SPX sector performance YTD:

(Reporting by Lance Tupper and Terence Gabriel)