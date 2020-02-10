Updated Dial-In Information for Exchange Call with Contura Management

BRISTOL, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA), a leading U.S. coal supplier, today announced updated dial-in information for the exchange call with Contura management occurring February 11 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

Due to high demand, The Benchmark Company has established a new conference line for tomorrow’s exchange call. Those who would like to hear the conference call, and analysts who would like to participate, should dial 877-393-5033 (domestic toll-free) or 470-378-4529 (international) and use the event ID 324089 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Instructions for accessing a replay of the call will be provided as soon as available in the Events section of the Investor page of Contura’s website at investors.conturaenergy.com/investors/.

As previously announced, Contura’s chairman and chief executive officer, David Stetson, chief financial officer, Andy Eidson, and chief operating officer, Jason Whitehead, will participate in an exchange call hosted by The Benchmark Company. The discussion will focus on Contura’s preliminary operational and financial review for the fourth quarter of 2019, coal market dynamics and management’s plans for reduced costs and optimized performance in 2020.

ABOUT CONTURA ENERGY

Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is a Tennessee-based coal supplier with affiliate mining operations across major coal basins in Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Contura Energy reliably supplies both metallurgical coal to produce steel and thermal coal to generate power. For more information, visit www.conturaenergy.com .

