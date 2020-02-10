US recap: EUR/USD can't stop the rot













EUR/USD slid to its lowest since October on widening economic divergence between the euro zone and U.S., highlighted by Friday's non-farm payrolls report. This drove the EUR-centric USD index up close to the 76.4% Fibo of the October-December slide at 98.88, with a touch of core-peripheral euro zone bond yield spreads widening and soggy stocks in Europe, in contrast to a rebound in U.S. stocks. Though GBP/USD had an oversold bounce, the dollar and yen remained the go-to havens amid lingering uncertainty about the coronavirus. The big risk rebound last week on hopes the worst of the outbreak’s impact on the Chinese and global economies had already been more than priced in has itself run into second doubts as infections increase in number and geography and as China tries to dismantle some containment efforts in order to restart businesses. With some experts saying the incubation period could be as long as 24 days, markets reflect worries that increased travel and gathering of people could result in unexpected infection increases. USD/JPY traded tightly below resistance by 110, with both currencies and government bonds in demand as havens. Risk parity flows are adding to the flattening of the Treasury curve and helping to keep both stocks and Treasuries in demand, and the dollar as well. The Australian and Canadian dollars gave back overnight gains as Chinese concerns increased and due to the lack of high yields that many EM currencies offer. The yuan was firmer, but this looked mostly manufactured by Chinese officials, rather than market driven. Oil tumbled after a flat start, undermined by virus fears and foot-dragging by Russia regarding attempts from the OPEC+ group to agree another major production cut to stabilize prices. Copper inched higher. Gold and silver gained on safe-haven demand despite dollar.

(Editing by Burton Frierson)